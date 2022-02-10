Craig Hocknull putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Craig Hocknull hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hocknull finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Craig Hocknull got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Craig Hocknull to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hocknull's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hocknull chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hocknull to 2 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hocknull's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Hocknull chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hocknull to 2 over for the round.

Hocknull hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Hocknull to 3 over for the round.