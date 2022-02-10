Corey Conners shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Corey Conners hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Conners tee shot went 161 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Conners had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

Conners hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Conners's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Conners hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Conners's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.