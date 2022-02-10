Chris Kirk comes back from a rocky start in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kirk finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Chris Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kirk's 138 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.