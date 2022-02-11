Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Chez Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.