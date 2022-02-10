Chesson Hadley shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 127th at 6 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.