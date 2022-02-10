Charley Hoffman shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.