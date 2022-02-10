Charles Howell III shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Howell III's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his third stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his quadruple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Howell III had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Howell III chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.