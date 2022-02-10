Carlos Ortiz putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ortiz had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Ortiz hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Ortiz at 2 under for the round.