Cameron Young putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Cameron Young hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Cameron Young had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Young's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Young hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 15 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Young at 3 under for the round.