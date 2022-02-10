Cam Davis shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Cam Davis hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Davis went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.