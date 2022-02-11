C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Pan got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Pan's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Pan's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area, his second shot went 211 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 104 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 558-yard par-5 13th. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Pan hit his 72 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.