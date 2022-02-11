  • C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, C.T. Pan makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

