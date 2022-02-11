Bubba Watson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watson's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Watson chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.