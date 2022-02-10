-
Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open
February 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s Round 1 highlights from WM Phoenix Open
In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 66, sitting two shots back of the lead after Thursday in Scottsdale. Play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Friday morning.
Brooks Koepka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, and Jon Rahm; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Koepka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.
