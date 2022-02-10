Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, and Jon Rahm; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Koepka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.