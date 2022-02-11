Brice Garnett shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Garnett hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Garnett hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garnett's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.