Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Stuard hit his 222 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at even for the round.