Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brian Harman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Harman's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harman had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Harman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Harman hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Harman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.