Brian Gay putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Brian Gay hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Brian Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gay's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Gay chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Gay got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Gay had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.