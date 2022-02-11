Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Todd's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.