Brendan Steele putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

Brendan Steele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Brendan Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.

Steele hit his tee shot 323 yards to the native area on the 442-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Steele to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.