Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Snedeker hit his 94 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.