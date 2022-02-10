Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 100th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hagy's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

At the ninth, 453-yard par-4, Hagy hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 324 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 13th. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Hagy hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 20 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Hagy at 2 over for the round.