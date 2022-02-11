Branden Grace shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

Grace hit his tee shot 296 yards to the native area on the 472-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Grace hit his 240 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Grace's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.