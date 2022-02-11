Billy Horschel shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Horschel's 160 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.