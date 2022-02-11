Bill Haas shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haas at 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Haas hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.