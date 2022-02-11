Ben Silverman putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Ben Silverman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Silverman finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ben Silverman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Silverman to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Silverman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Silverman hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Silverman hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Silverman at 1 under for the round.