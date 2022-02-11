Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hossler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.