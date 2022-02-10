Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Eckroat had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

Eckroat tee shot went 130 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Eckroat at 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Eckroat got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Eckroat's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.