Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri's his second shot went 152 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.