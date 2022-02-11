Andrew Putnam rebounds from poor front in first round of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Putnam finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Andrew Putnam got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Andrew Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.