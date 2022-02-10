Alex Noren shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; and K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Noren hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Noren at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Noren's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 under for the round.