Adam Scott putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scott finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Adam Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Scott hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Scott's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Scott hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 26 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Scott at 3 under for the round.