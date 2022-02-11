  • Adam Scott putts well in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 4 at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.