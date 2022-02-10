Adam Schenk shoots 10-over 81 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Schenk hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day in 132nd at 10 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 5 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 6 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 7 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Schenk's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 10 over for the round.