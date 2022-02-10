Adam Long shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Long hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Long missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Long to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.