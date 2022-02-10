Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.