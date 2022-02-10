Abraham Ancer shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

In his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Ancer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ancer's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.