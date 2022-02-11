Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 82nd at 1 over; Adam Hadwin is in 1st at 7 under; K.H. Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Noren, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wise's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Wise's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.