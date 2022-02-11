  • Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the WM Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Aaron Wise makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at WM Phoenix Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Aaron Wise makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.