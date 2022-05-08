Tyrrell Hatton shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 37th at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

Hatton got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton's tee shot went 249 yards to the native area, his second shot went 168 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hatton's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hatton hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 10th. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

Hatton hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hatton chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.