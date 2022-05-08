Turk Pettit shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Turk Pettit hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pettit finished his day tied for 31st at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pettit had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettit to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Pettit's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Pettit chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Pettit hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Pettit to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Pettit's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pettit to 2 over for the round.