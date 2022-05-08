Troy Merritt shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 12th, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.