Tony Finau shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tony Finau hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 41st at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Finau's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Finau chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.