Taylor Moore shoots 6-over 76 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Taylor Moore hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 64th at 15 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Moore's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Moore's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Moore's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 6 over for the round.