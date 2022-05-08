Stewart Cink shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Cink hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.