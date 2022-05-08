Stephan Jaeger putts well in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Stephan Jaeger's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.