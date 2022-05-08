Si Woo Kim shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 37th at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 12th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 190-yard par-3 17th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 5 over for the round.