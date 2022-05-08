Sergio Garcia shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-5 second, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.