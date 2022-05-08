Scott Piercy shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

Scott Piercy hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 37th at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Piercy's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy tee shot went 133 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 3 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Piercy's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.