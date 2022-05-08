  • Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Ryan Armour in the final round at the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Ryan Armour 22-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

