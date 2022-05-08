Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Ryan Armour in the final round at the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ryan Armour hit 16 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Armour finished his day tied for 25th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Ryan Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Armour hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Armour's 207 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.