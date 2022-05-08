Russell Knox putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Knox hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 35th at 3 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Russell Knox hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Knox chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.