Russell Henley shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 41st at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Henley's 195 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Henley hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Henley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.