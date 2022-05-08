  • Rory Sabbatini putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

