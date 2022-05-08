Rory Sabbatini putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the Wells Fargo Championship

In his final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 41st at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 8 under; Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 5th at 4 under.

On his second stroke on the 641-yard par-5 second, Rory Sabbatini went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 159 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 2 over for the round.